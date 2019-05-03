Police appeal after suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland which left man, 41, with fractured collar bone

Police investigating a suspected hit-and-run incident which left a man hospitalised with a fractured collar bone have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 17, police were called to Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, in Sunderland following a report that a car had hit a pedestrian.

The car which it is believed was involved in the hit-and-run incident.

It was reported that a man had been walking on the pavement when a car mounted the kerb and collided with him, before the occupants made off from the scene in the same vehicle.

The 41-year-old victim remains in hospital as a result of the incident, which left him with broken bones to his back and ribs, as well as a fractured collar bone.

An investigation was launched following the collision, and the vehicle believed to have been involved – a light blue Ford Ka – was later recovered.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, and police have now asked the public to assist with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an incredibly serious incident that left an innocent bystander hospitalised with multiple injuries.

“We are committed to locating those responsible and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“While the collision itself happened on Fordfield Road, we believe the vehicle involved may have been driving around the Millfield area of the city from 5.30pm on the day in question.

“I would therefore like to ask residents who think they may have seen a light blue Ford Ka in that area, or anybody acting suspiciously, to come forward and speak to police.

“The smallest piece of information could prove the key to locating those responsible and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1001 170419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, witnesses can email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk