Police appeal after report woman was raped near Sunderland church

Detectives are investigating after a report that a woman was raped near a Sunderland church.

An area close to St Ignatius' Church in Bramwell Road, Hendon, was taped off while investigations were carried out.

A Northumbria Police statement said it was believed those involved were known to each other and there was no wider threat: "Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a serious sexual assault in the Hendon area of Sunderland on Thursday, April 11.

"Officers attended the victim’s address where she later disclosed she had been raped near St Ignatius Close at around 11pm.

"Police would like to reassure the public that this is not believed to be a stranger attack and there is no wider risk to the public.

"Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 1237 110419."