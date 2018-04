Have your say

Police have issued a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with an on-line sale scam in Houghton.

The offence took place on February 22 in Front Street and involved a man claiming to sell a new iPhone X after posting an advert on-line.

Money was exchanged but the victim later found the box was empty.

Officers say the man pictured may be able to help with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting 1197 22/02/18.