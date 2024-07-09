Police appeal after minibus is stolen in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for help after a minibus was stolen.

The stolen minibus. | 3rd party

The Ford Transit, registration DT62 DEL, was taken from Monkwearmouth some time between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9.45am yesterday (Monday), we received a report of a stolen minibus from Abbs Street area in Sunderland.

"It was reported that a white Ford Transit van was stolen between 4pm on Friday, July 5, and 7am yesterday.

"Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information should get in touch with us by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the force website or by completing a crime update form.