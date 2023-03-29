Police appeal after man suffers fractured eye socket and broken nose in nightclub assault

At around 3am on Saturday, November 26, 2022, it was reported a man had been in Trilogy in Green Terrace, when he was approached by another male who was not known to him.

Following a verbal dispute, the offender assaulted the victim by kicking and punching him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fled on foot

Have you seen him?

The victim, 22, suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose, as well as bruising to his hands.

The offender fled the area on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

It is believed he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria force website, quoting crime reference number 140931Q/22.