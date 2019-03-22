Police appeal after man left with broken jaw and injuries to eyes, nose and head following assault in street

A man was left with a broken jaw and other injuries after being assaulted in a street.

Police investigating an assault which took place shortly after 5am on Saturday, March 16, in Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery.

Officers attended and found a 30-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries to his eyes, nose and head, as well as a broken jaw.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and police are now eager for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective constable Dave Crombie, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left the victim hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

“The area where we believe the attack to have occurred is a tight residential terraced street, so a number of people who live in the area may have seen or heard something on the morning in question.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible, and we would ask anybody who has any information that could help with the investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 191 160319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.