Police appeal after hit-and-run collision in Sunderland

Police have appealed for help in tracing a hit-and-run driver who left a motorist trapped in his car.

Officers are investigating a two-car collision in Ramillies Road, Hylton Red House, yesterday afternoon.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 2pm yesterday, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Ramillies Road, Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended the scene and found a Peugeot 106 and a Kia Optima had collided.

"The driver of the Kia was helped out of the vehicle, and thankfully, he did not receive any serious injuries.

"However, the driver of the Peugeot had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and locate those involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 546 070519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."