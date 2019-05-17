Pictures show more than 5,000 counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Hendon

Have your say

More than 5,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes have been seized at a property in Hendon this morning.

Northumbria Police, in partnership with HMRC and Trading Standards, executed a warrant at the property in Tower Street West, in Hendon, at 9.50am this morning.

An investigation has now been launched but so far no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Sunderland Police said: "We have today executed a warrant in partnership with HMRC and Trading Standards at a property on Tower Street West, in Hendon.

"More than 5,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes have been seized. Enquiries are ongoing."

The warrant was executed this morning. Picture by Northumbria Police

