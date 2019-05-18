Pictures show damage to Sunderland's Roker Park following arson attack

Firefighers who were called to a suspected arson attack at Sunderland's Roker Park are urging witnesses to come forward.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Marley Park Fire Stations were called to a grass fire in Roker Park which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Now firefighters are calling for anyone who may have witnesses the arson attack to report it and help stop fires being set deliberately.

Pictures show the damage to the grass area which was set alight.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Wednesday night crews from Sunderland Central and Marley Park dealt with a grass fire in Roker Park.

"We believe it was started deliberately. Don't let your community become an arson statistic. If you know who is setting fires in your community, report it."

