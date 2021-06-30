Peterlee police clamp down on speeding vehicles in community speed watch following complaints from residents

A community speed watch was launched in a bid to remind motorists to keep below the 30MPH restrictions.

Peterlee Neighbourhood team and local community members set up a community speed watch on Salters Lane in Shotton Colliery last week after residents complained of speeding vehicles in the area.

Officers checked 250 cars driving along Salters Lane where nine vehicles were found to be travelling at speeds in excess of 35MPH during the operation to remind motorists to keep below the 30MPH restrictions.

The force say all the offending drivers will be receiving warning letters and repeat offenders will be visited by officers from the Roads Policing Unit while those ‘careful’ drivers were thanked.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: "Following numerous complaints in relation to speeding vehicles, officers from the Neighbourhood team, with assistance from local community members, recently undertook a Community Speed Watch Operation in a bid to remind motorists to keep below the 30MPH restrictions on our roads.

"A big thank you to our local Community Speed Watch assistants and of course all of our careful and considerate drivers.

“Motorists, please remember 30MPH is not a target. You should always drive slower in built up areas where there are pedestrians and schools nearby. Think of the consequences before you act."

Peterlee officers are asking residents who want to raise an area for consideration for future Speed Watch Operations to get in touch with the Neighbourhood team via 101 or the Live Chat on their website.

