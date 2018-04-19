Pervert spared jail despite having 'grotesque' collection of child abuse pictures and videos

A pervert caught with a sickening collection of child abuse images has been told by a judge his behaviour is "grotesque".

Mark Taylor had a secret collection of 61 images and 110 videos which showed shocking abuse of youngsters.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one of the films in his illegal haul, which was uncovered when police raided his home and seized computer equipment in February last year, involved youngsters who may have been as young as four, engaged in sexual activity.

The 47-year-old, of Howardian Close, Washington, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography in relation to a clip involving a woman involved in sexual activity with a dog.

Taylor confessed to police he had downloaded the images of children, who he thought were aged between eight and 11, and accepted he had a "sexual attraction to children of that age".

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

The judge told him: "Every single child you look at is a real child. Every single child was abused in the most grotesque way.

"Every time you look at one of them being abused, you abuse that child again.

"Children who have the understanding that they are being filmed understand why. They understand their humiliation and abuse will be viewed again and again and again.

"That crippling misery is what they have to live with, above and beyond the awful abuse of the people that are filming and abusing them."

Judge Rippon added: "This is not a victimless crime. It is grotesque."

The court heard Taylor has never been in trouble before, has a supportive family, good worth ethic and has worked for the same company for 18 years.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Taylor, who provided references to his ordinarily positive character, feels enormous shame over his behaviour, but has been open and honest with officials who can help him.

Mr Adams added: "He has had no difficulties in understanding the harm this kind of activity does and can do.

"He has shown himself to be very, very open and wanting to work with the sex offender team."