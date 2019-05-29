Pervert jailed for nine years for performing sex acts in front of children

A pervert who exposed himself and regularly performed sex acts on himself in front of children is today behind bars.

Mark Bradley, 53, of Caterhouse Road in Durham, was sentenced at Durham Crown Court yesterday to nine years in prison and placed onto the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

He was found guilty of 13 charges which included two counts of inciting a female child to engage in sexual activity, seven counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act and two counts of exposure.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Anna Carter, from the Public Protection Unit, said: "It was extremely brave for the victims to come forward to report these incidents which have occurred over a long period of time.

"It has been an awful experience for them and I want to commend them in coming forward allowing us to get Bradley off the streets for a considerable amount of time.

"We will continue to work with and support the victims and we would urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault or rape to contact us on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency."