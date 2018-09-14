‘People have been living in fear’ - residents speak following police crackdown in Sunderland street

Residents have welcomed the news that two people have been handed community protection notices by police as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in a Sunderland community.

Northumbria Police said its officers visited an address in Sea Road, Fulwell, on Thursday morning after frequent complaints were made to police about the property and some of those living there.

Councillor Margaret Beck.

A breach of the notices could see further action taken by officers while a warning letter has also been sent to the landlord.

A statement said: “The notice served to the residents, which will last for 12 months, requires all concerned not to engage in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The landlord of the property was also served with a community protection warning letter which orders him to take action to ensure both his tenants and any visitors to the property do not behave in an anti-social manner.

“Any breach of the conditions would see the individuals face further enforcement action.”

Those living in the area today spoke of their issues with people living in the property in recent years.

One resident, who lives close to the house, said: “We have had problems with people living there for some time.

“It’s been a revolving door of people coming and going and there has been issues with anti-social behaviour, including people drinking and fighting in the street.

“The behaviour of some of the people has been absolutely outrageous.

“Everyone has to have somewhere to live but there are quite of older people close by who have ended up living in fear because of what goes on.

“It’s good that something is happening now, but more should have been done a long time ago.”

Councillor Margaret Beck, who represents the Fulwell area, said: “These people have been disrupting the area for too long now.

“This should hopefully put the minds of residents at rest.”

Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, added: “After receiving feedback from the public at a recent community, we attended an address on Sea Road and served community protection notices on two residents and a warning letter to the landlord.

“This will require those identified to adhere to strict conditions and stop the type of behaviour which is causing concern in the local community.

“If anyone does not comply, further enforcement action will be taken and the notice will provide the police and the courts with greater powers to deal with the individuals should they ignore the notices.

“We are committed to listening to our communities and clamping down on the behaviour of a minority which brings misery to many.

“Anyone with any concerns in the area is asked to contact police or speak to a nearby officer.”

Residents were invited to attend the latest drop-in session at Fulwell Library yesterday (FRIDAY), when police and representatives from Sunderland City Council were able to speak to members of the public.