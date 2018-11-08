Pensioner drug dealer has £23,000 inheritance confiscated while in jail

A 72-year-old drug dealer has had a £23,000 inheritance confiscated while in prison.

Lance Gray was jailed in August 2013 for conspiracy to supply cocaine to the streets of Teesside.

The Cleveland pensioner was handed a lengthy prison sentence for his part in a conspiracy which saw large quantities of cocaine brought into the North East from Liverpool.

Following Gray’s conviction in December of 2013 he became subject to a confiscation order – under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Gray, originally from Grangetown, Middlesbrough, had benefited from criminal conduct to the sum of £150,800.00.

The defendant paid £1,294.30 which left a disparity of £149,505.70 should any assets be identified in the future.

Gray was subsequently left cash totalling £23,429.33 in a relative’s will and on October 29 a court hearing determined that this money was an asset which could be used to assist to pay towards this deficit.

The full amount of this inheritance will be confiscated from Gray under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Inspector Sarah Robinson, who led on the original investigation into the activities of Gray and others, said: “Drugs cause misery in communities and those sentenced made large sums as the result of their criminal activities.

“This result, achieved by colleagues in the Regional Asset Recovery Team (RART), demonstrates that if you are involved in crime you will be pursued under the Proceeds of Crime Act and will have to hand over assets later identified as yours.”

The Regional Asset Recovery Team is a multi-force and multi-agency team that uses specialist financial investigation skills, techniques and legislation to disrupt organised crime, remove criminals’ assets, protect communities and build public confidence in the criminal justice system.