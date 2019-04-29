Owner of Sunderland pub The Saltgrass in plea to help trace burglars after third raid in last seven weeks

The owner of a pub which has been repeatedly targeted by thieving yobs has appealedfor help to track down the raiders.

The Saltgrass, in Deptford, was broken into for the third time in the last seven weeks during the early hours of Friday.

The windows of The Saltgrass have been boarded up following the attack, with repairs in the pipeline.

On each occasion windows have been smashed as the bar, in Hanover Place, has been broken into as the thieves force their way in to steal bottles of drinks.

An ornamental diving helmet was taken in a previous raid, with another, antique diving helmet snatched in the latest break-in, along with a charity collection box, a card reader and more spirits.

Walter Veti Jnr, who runs Marson Investments Ltd, which owns the pub as part of the firm’s commercial property portfolio, said Friday’s raid has left the company with a £3,000 repair and replacement bill. This follows on from the two previous raids, which cost around £2,500 each.

Walter has released CCTV from the business in showing figures in its ground at around the time of the break-in in the hope it could help police inquiries.

He said: “It’s disappointing and upsetting but I don’t feel like we’re a victim, but it’s left us with some cost and the damage has caused quite a substantial bill to take care of and there’s been the clear up for the staff. “If anyone knows anything, we would love them to come forward and tell the police.

“They’ve taken a few bottles and they’ve also taken a replica helmet, but this time they’ve taken the other helmet which has been here for 30 years and is an antique and is quite popular with our customers and they feel sentimental about, and unfortunately that’s been taken now.

“We’d love to get it back.”

The pub has told its followers it just wants to get on with the business of “just beer and good crack” with repairs planned.

CCTV images released by the owners of The Saltgrass following the break-in.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 4.30am on Friday morning police received a report of intruders at the Salt Grass pub on Hanover Place in Sunderland.

“It was reported that three males had smashed windows to the pub, entered the building before fleeing through the same smashed windows.

“Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and anyone with information about those involved is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 89 26/04/19.”