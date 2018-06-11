‘Outrageous’ banned driver drove to court in van while over legal drugs limit

A banned motorist who was under the influence of drugs took to the roads to drive to a court appearance.

Calvin Lincoln borrowed a friend's Ford Transit to drive more 60 miles to Northallerton Magistrates' Court in North Yorkshire.

Lincoln was stopped at Stockton as he made his way home, Teesside Magistrates' Court heard.

"He was banned from driving in August of last year under the totting-up procedure," said Lynne Dalton, prosecuting.

"Police stopped the Transit after a check showed it was insured to be driven only by a woman. Lincoln then failed a roadside drugs test.

"He was later found to be twice the legal limit for cannabis, and four times the legal limit for a derivative of cocaine"

Lincoln, 24, of Meadow Street, East Rainton, admitted driving while disqualified, two offences of driving with drugs over the legal limit, and driving without insurance, all on March 23.

The court heard Lincoln is a father of two children, and lives with his grandmother.

Neil Douglas, mitigating, said: "There is no suggestion his driving was below a reasonable standard.

"His reason for driving was that he was due before Northallerton Magistrates. Someone who was to give him a lift let him down.

"The decision to drive was a stupid one, but he was trying to meet his obligation to attend court.

"Mr Lincoln is reasonably lightly convicted, and the court may feel he is far from a lost cause."

District Judge Timothy Capstick sentenced Lincoln to a community order of two years, 300 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered him to pay £85 costs.

The judge told Lincoln: "I think it's outrageous you drove more than 100 miles mostly on the busy A19 while you had two illegal drugs in your system.

"You really ought to consider what misery, injury, and damage you could have caused.

"Anyone reading about this case in their local paper might think it outrageous I'm not sending you straight to prison.

"I am taking what is often described as the more constructive option in the hope that it will keep you out of the courts in the longer term.

"But make no mistake, if you breach the terms of this order I will send you away."

Lincoln was banned from driving for 12 months.