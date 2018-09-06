One Stop left 'shocked and saddened' by shop worker's death as Sunderland murder probe continues

Retail chain One Stop says it has been left 'shocked and saddened' by a Sunderland shop worker's death as detectives continue a murder investigation in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said its officers were called to the One Stop shop, in Sea Road, just after 10.40pm last night.

Forensics officers enter the One Stop shop in Sunderland as a murder investigation continues

A 62-year-old woman, who worked at the store, was found with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing. She was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

The force confirmed that the death is being treated as a murder.

A 19-year-old man, who does not reside in the immediate vicinity, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

At this early stage, officers are establishing the circumstances behind the incident.

Community left in shock as murder probe launched

A One Stop spokesperson added: "We are shocked and saddened by the incident, our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are currently supporting all colleagues involved and assisting police with their enquiries. Due to the nature of the incident we are unable to comment any further at this time."

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: "I would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.

"I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to the woman’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this time."

Sea Road remains closed in both directions from the junction with Mere Knolls Road to the junction with Marshall Street. A cordon is also in place at Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park as part of the ongoing investigation, and the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A Northumbria Police statement added: "A large police presence will be seen in the local area, and any residents or business owners with concerns are encouraged to speak to a nearby officer."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Sea Road, Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park areas at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 935 050918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.