One person sent to A&E after three vehicles crash on Hangmans Lane

Three vehicles crashed on the road.

Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a crash during the morning rush hour at 8.33am on Thursday, November 7.

Three vehicles crashed on Hangmans Lane in Sunderland between the B1404 and the A19 and it was reported that the carriageway had been blocked at around 9.15am

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Hangmans Lane near the A19 at Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services were in attendance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers experienced delays in the surrounding areas as traffic rerouted.

Thankfully, emergency services confirmed to the Echo that nobody is believed to be seriously injured.