One person sent to A&E after three vehicles crash on Hangmans Lane
A carriageway was blocked after three vehicles crashed on a Sunderland road causing one person to be sent to A&E.
Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a crash during the morning rush hour at 8.33am on Thursday, November 7.
Three vehicles crashed on Hangmans Lane in Sunderland between the B1404 and the A19 and it was reported that the carriageway had been blocked at around 9.15am
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Hangmans Lane near the A19 at Houghton-le-Spring.
“Emergency services were in attendance.”
Drivers experienced delays in the surrounding areas as traffic rerouted.
Thankfully, emergency services confirmed to the Echo that nobody is believed to be seriously injured.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “We sent a double-crewed ambulance and two HART vehicles to this RTC and a patient was taken to Sunderland Royal A&E.”