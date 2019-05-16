'One of the nicest lads you could ever meet' - Community pays tribute to Sunderland man Paul Hutchinson after death in street attack

Family and friends have been sharing their messages of love and support for a beloved dad who died following a street attack in Sunderland.

Paul Hutchinson, 42, passed away in hospital on Tuesday following an attack in Southwick in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being assaulted.

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Northumbria Police officers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail.



As Paul's family are being supported by specialist officers, the community has rallied around to pay tribute and share their own memories of time spent with Paul, who was from the Ford Estate area of the city.

Here are some of your messages of love and support for Paul and his family from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Kacey Hutchinson: "RIP Dad, love you all the world."

Michelle Williams: "RIP thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Lisa Lee: "RIP Paul our thoughts are with your family and friends."

Sarah Donk: "RIP Hutchy mate. Heart of gold, one of the nicest lads you could ever meet my heart's with all your loved ones."

Emma Kemp: "RIP Hutchy, lovely lad, sending love and prayers to Les and the rest of the family."

Ann Stuart-Heath: "What a shame, he was a lovely lad. Sleep sweet Paul."

Tracy Jackson: "RIP Hutchy lovely lad gone too soon, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time."

Emma Scales: "Absolutely heartbreaking , one of the best lads you could ever meet, do [anything] for anyone. RIP Hutchy, thinking of all your family at this difficult time."

Lyndsay Hutchinson: "Such a cruel world we live in, our Paul was a genuine lad do [anything] for anyone now he's gone in the blink of an eye. God takes the best boyo I hope you're up there now showing your Auntie Suzie how to rave and knock them moves out. Will miss you loads it's unbelievable."

Marika Rochelle Carr: "Devastated rest in peace Hutchy. Nicest man you could meet with a heart of gold."

Zoe Gibson: "Absolute heart of gold. Going to be a big miss to a lot of people. Rip Hutchy."

Richy Collins: "RIP Hutchy mate one of the nicest lads you could ever meet."

Karen Seafield: "Tragically taken way too soon and left behind so many broken hearts, you had a heart of gold and wouldn't hurt a fly. Massive miss to our community. Thinking of all the family mate gutted."

Simone Lawton: "RIP my lovely friend fly high my beautiful angel."