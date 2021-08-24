One of Northumbria Police’s most wanted fugitives is arrested in Houghton after he was recognised from a Facebook appeal

Officers received the information at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, August 23) that the man, who had been evading arrest for weeks, was spotted visiting an address in Houghton.

The member of the public remembered a Facebook appeal that was issued by Northumbria Police weeks earlier, stating that the 25-year-old was wanted in connection with a range of offences including robbery, burglary and being found in enclosed premises.

Within minutes, officers from the city’s neighbourhood support team were deployed and circled the address in question.

One of Northumbria Police's most wanted fugitives has been placed under arrest after being spotted by a member of the public.

Detective Sergeant David Weir, of Northumbria Police, praised the member of the public for their help in apprehending the suspect.

He said: “This was the perfect outcome after a member of the public remembered our wanted appeal on Facebook and picked up the phone.

“They absolutely did the right thing – their information allowed us to get resources to the scene within minutes and successfully apprehend our suspect.

“The public are our eyes and ears in the community and I hope this positive action reinforces how, by working together, we can make sure this region remains a safe place for everyone.

“This suspect has evaded police for a number of weeks, living a transient lifestyle and doing everything possible to remain under the radar. Unfortunately for him, the game is now up.

“This showcases the difference that the public can make – and should act as a wake-up call to other fugitives. Your face is out there, and if the community recognise you, it might be your door that we turn up at next.”

If you have information about somebody that is wanted, or know about criminality in your area, please report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

