OAP, 90, remains in 'serious but stable' condition after Sunderland collision
A 90-year-old man is still seriously ill in hospital after a smash on a Sunderland road.
Shortly after 7.45pm on Thursday, October 3, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near the A19 at Foxcover Road.
One of the drivers, a 90-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesman today, Monday October 7, described his condition as ‘serious but stable.’
An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched, and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A 20-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal drug limit after the crash. He remains under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 993 031019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, the officer in charge be be contacted by e-mailing 1309@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.