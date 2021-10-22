An investigation has been launched following the incident which occurred during Sunday’s Premier League fixture at St James’ Park.

It was alleged that a home fan made a racist gesture in the direction of the travelling Tottenham supporters, which was subsequently reported to police.

Officers are working with Newcastle United in a bid to identify anyone involved and Police are now appealing to the public to come forward if they know the identity of the man pictured, who they want to speak in connection with their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man police are looking to identify in connection with the case

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities.

“Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working closely with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing. While I know that this image has already been circulated widely across social media, I would ask the public to work with us and take a close look at the man pictured.

“We want him to come forward and assist our enquiries. I would encourage the man, or anybody who believes they know him, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

A Newcastle United spokesperson added: “Our message is clear - football is for everyone. Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

“Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211020-0472. Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.