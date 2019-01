This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Abdulrahman Alcharbati, 32, of Noble Street, Sunderland Jailed for seven years for six offences of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one of possession of a document containing terrorist information. Northumbria Police other Buy a Photo

2. Araz Abdulla, 23, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland Jailed for 10 years for rape. Northumbria Police other Buy a Photo

3. Gavin Carey, 28, of Kellett Close, Washington Jailed for nine years for rape. Northumbria Police other Buy a Photo

4. Mohammed Rahman, 30, of Broomfield Street, London Jailed for 10 years for rape. The offence was carried out in his Cash Exchange shop in Houghton. Northumbria Police other Buy a Photo

View more