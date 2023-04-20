News you can trust since 1873
Nikki Allan murder trial due to begin as man accused of killing Sunderland girl appears in court

The trial of a man accused of stabbing to death seven-year-old Nikki Allan more than 30 years ago is due to begin today.

By Ross Robertson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST

Nikki Allan vanished in October 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.

The schoolgirl's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside a derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police with their search.

She had been stabbed 37 times.

Nikki Allan.Nikki Allan.
Despite extensive appeals by Northumbria Police and Nikki's mother Sharon Henderson, Nikki's murder has gone unsolved for over 30 years.

David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, was arrested in 2022 and charged with Nikki's murder.

A trial is due to begin at Newcastle Crown Court today, April 20.

Judge, Miss Justice Lambert addressed around 50 possible jury members, on Wednesday, April 19.

The judge told them: "The case concerns the murder of a seven-year-old girl. Her name is Nikki Allen.

"The murder took place a long time ago in October of 1992 in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

"The defendant is David Boyd, also known as David Smith and David Bell.

"He's the man who is accused of killing Nikki Allan."

The trial is due to last around five weeks.