Nikki Allan vanished in October 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.

The schoolgirl's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside a derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police with their search.

She had been stabbed 37 times.

Nikki Allan.

Despite extensive appeals by Northumbria Police and Nikki's mother Sharon Henderson, Nikki's murder has gone unsolved for over 30 years.

David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, was arrested in 2022 and charged with Nikki's murder.

A trial is due to begin at Newcastle Crown Court today, April 20.

Judge, Miss Justice Lambert addressed around 50 possible jury members, on Wednesday, April 19.

The judge told them: "The case concerns the murder of a seven-year-old girl. Her name is Nikki Allen.

"The murder took place a long time ago in October of 1992 in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

"The defendant is David Boyd, also known as David Smith and David Bell.

"He's the man who is accused of killing Nikki Allan."