Newcastle winger and his mother avoid jail over Quayside brawl

Young Newcastle United player Rolando Aarons and his mother have avoided jail after getting involved in what a court heard was a "Wild West" style bar brawl.

The Newcastle winger was out in the city's Livello bar celebrating his child's first birthday with family and friends when a row broke out with another group.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one of the other men had been filming the footballer's auntie dancing with one of the other group and Aarons asked him to stop recording her.

A melee lasting 90 seconds then broke out involving the two groups.

Judge Edward Bindloss handed Aarons a 10-month jail sentence suspended for a year and ordered him to carry out 100 hours unpaid work. He must pay £800 costs.

His mother Joan Jacob, 46, was given a 28-week jail sentence suspended for a year, with a two-month curfew order.