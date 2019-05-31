New pictures show damage to historic building following suspected arson attack in which 18 bins were set on fire

New pictures show the damage to a historic building inside a Wearside park which has been left damaged following a suspected arson attack.

Crews of firefighters from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon were called to the Old Rectory, off the Broadway in Houghton, shortly after 4am on Tuesday, May 21.

Damage to the Old Rectory building in Houghton caused by bins being set on fire in the early hours of May 21. Picture courtesy of Houghton Heritage Society.

The crews put the blaze was out and made sure no further risk of damage could be caused to the building, which is used as a space for community groups and social entrepreneurs as a co-working space.

The fire also caused damage to part of a wall and a window at the building.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, which was on the scene for around 10 minutes to deal with the incident, later confirmed the fire is believed to have been started maliciously.

The service issued a reminder to people to ensure their bins are kept secure and locked if possible to reduce the risk of arson attacks and that waste and materials including wood is cleared away.

Now, historical group Houghton Heritage Society has posted pictures of the damage to the Old Rectory on its Twitter account, showing how the fire left one wall and a window in need of repair.

Its tweet reads: "Fire damage to Houghton's historic Old Rectory.

"18 bins were set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21."

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Northumbria Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.