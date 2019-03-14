New pictures of missing Houghton man William Orchin released as police search continues

New pictures of missing William Orchin have been released as a police search continues following his disappearance on Monday.

The 34-year-old was last seen leaving an address on Wingate Close, Houghton, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday. His family have not seen him since.

Missing William

On Tuesday, William was thought to have been in the Aberdeen area of Scotland, notably the Bridge of Don. It is believed he travelled up to the area in a grey Vauxhall Corsa, registration DY16 UVX.

New pictures can now be released showing him in the Aberdeen area, wearing distinctive clothing.

Officers are growing increasingly for welfare, and police are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are eager to hear from anybody who has seen or heard from William since his disappearance on Monday evening.

He is captured on CCTV wearing a distinctive jacket

“We believe he has travelled in a grey Vauxhall to the North-east of Scotland. We would ask anybody who lives in that area – or his friends who may have heard from him – to help us locate him.

“A team of officers are working hard to trace him. If anybody has any information about William’s whereabouts, please get in touch.”

William is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing black-laced work shoes, black trousers and a blue polo top with a black jacket.

William, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1480642.