New figures reveal where most crime is committed in Sunderland
The latest crime statistics for the Sunderland area have been released.
They are collated from official figures released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover March this year. Figures for the city centre are not included and will appear in separate tables soon. February's hotspots can be found here.
1. Kayll Road
Twenty-eight reports included 11 public order offences and eight violence and sexual offences (classed together).