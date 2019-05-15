A panoramic view of Sunderland City Centre

New figures reveal where most crime is committed in Sunderland

The latest crime statistics for the Sunderland area have been released.

They are collated from official figures released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover March this year. Figures for the city centre are not included and will appear in separate tables soon. February's hotspots can be found here.

Twenty-eight reports included 11 public order offences and eight violence and sexual offences (classed together).

1. Kayll Road

Twenty-one reports included 12 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour investigations.

2. Portobello Lane

Seventeen reports included four violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases.

3. Southwick Police Station

Fourteen offences included nine shoplifting reports and three violence and sexual offences (classed together).

4. North Moor Lane

