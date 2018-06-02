Neighbours’ shock after father’s ashes stolen in burglary

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a man’s ashes were stolen from his daughter’s home.

Thieves took an urn containing the ashes in a shocking burglary.

The urn which was taken in a burglary at a house in Success Road, Philadelphia.

Cash, jewellery including a necklace and a computer tablet were also taken when they ransacked a house in Success Road, in the Philadelphia area of Houghton, sometime between 3.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday.

Police say that the suspect made off from the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers have now launched an appeal to find the items.

People living in the area today told the Echo of their shock at the theft.

“We’d heard a lot was taken from the house,” said a man who lives in Success Road, but did not want to be named.

“Apparently the person who did it had a van to get everything into.

“Most people are out at that time of day, but it’s still unusual for a burglary to happen then.

“You expect them to happen at night.

“It’s a horrible situation for that person to be in and you just hope they get the ashes back because I’m sure they are very important to her.”

A woman who lives in Success Road said: “There isn’t usually any trouble here to be honest so I’m quite surprised to hear that has happened.

“It’s quite quiet and there aren’t many teenagers about generally. There are a lot of older people.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a woman reported her father’s ashes were stolen in a burglary at her home.

“The burglary is believed to have taken place between 3.15pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday,in Success Road in Houghton.

“The suspect has then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“A number of items were stolen during the burglary including a green urn featuring a sunflower field and sunset design containing the ashes of the victim’s father.

“The urn is cylinder/tube shaped, approximately 18 inches tall by 5 inches wide and heavy in weight.

“A necklace, HP Windows Tablet, jewellery and cash were also stolen.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to the public for information.”

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the burglary should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 069976R/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.