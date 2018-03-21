Murdered Sunderland police officer Bill Forth remembered, 25 years after his death

Northumbria Police are set to hold a memorial service today to mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of an officer from Sunderland.

Sergeant William Forth, known to family and friends as Bill, was beaten and stabbed to death on March 21, 1993, after responding to a 999 call in the Sunniside area of Gateshead.

Bill, 34, had been a police officer for 13 years before he was killed, having joined Northumbria Police in 1979.

The majority of his career was spent as a 24/7 response officer in Sunderland, before being promoted in 1989, where he covered Felling and Whickham as a sergeant..

In the months following his death, a memorial stone was placed at Sun Hill in Sunniside to commemorate Bill, which was unveiled by Tony Blair.

Sgt Forth, a father-of-two who lived in Tunstall, Sunderland, was the first Northumbria police officer to be posthumously awarded the Queens Commendation for Bravery.

Sgt Bill Forth's widow Gill looks at a memorial to her husband at Northumbria Police headquarters back in 1993.

Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen will lay a wreath in the memorial garden at Middle Engine Lane police station at Wallsend today to commemorate his death.

A wreath will also be laid in Sunniside, at the memorial marking his death. Former colleagues and friends of Bill were expected to attend.