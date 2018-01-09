Murder trial continues of South Tyneside couple accused of killing Sunderland man at Northumberland holiday spot

A pair charged with the murder of a Sunderland man who was found naked and dying in a shallow grave are back in court today as the trial continues.

Darren Bonner, 24, from Sunderland, died in hospital 16 days after being found alive but naked, injured and unresponsive.

Prosecutors claim Richard Spottiswood, 34, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields, carried out the attack which killed him at a caravan in Dale View, at Creswell Towers holiday park, in Northumberland, before dumping him in the nearby open grave at Shore Road.

The couple both deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors heard yesterday the pair admitted Mr Bonner had joined them on the weekend break but claimed he had simply gone when they woke up on July 10.

During later accounts of what happened, Burns claimed she had heard a furious row between the men while she was asleep but played no part in it.

Spottiswood claimed he had taken Mr Bonner in a headlock at the grave site during a row which erupted about drugs while they were in the woodland burying stolen firearms.

Prosecuctor Tim Roberts told the court Mr Bonner had been employed by Spottiswood for £25-per-day at his garage business and the men were involved in producing cannabis farms together.

It is claimed the violence flared over claims Mr Bonner had "betrayed" his boss and had been "spying" on the couple, who had gone out of their way to help him, for an arch drugs rival.

You can read the full report from yesterday's court proceedings here.