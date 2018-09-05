Murder suspect set to face trial next year over man's stabbing death

A murder suspect may face a trial by jury next year accused of stabbing a man to death.

Richard Lee is alleged to have killed 25-year-old Ryan Thompson in an attack in Gregson Street, Sacriston, near Durham, on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old accused appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, via video link to HMP Durham, facing a charge of murder.

He was not asked to enter a plea at the short hearing and there was no application for bail.

A trial, which may last around seven days, has been provisionally listed for February 4 next year.

Lee, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, County Durham, will be back in court for a further hearing on October 1, and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.