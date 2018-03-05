Murder suspect claims 'trial is not fair' in outburst from the dock

A murder suspect has complained his trial is "not very fair" during an outburst from a secure dock.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall are accused of keeping Quyen Nguyen captive at a house, where prosecutors claim she was "raped and incapacitated" before she and her Audi A4 were dumped and set on fire at a dirt track in Shiney Row.

Both men are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court, where McFall interrupted the proceedings to voice his upset.

His complaints came while Detective Constable Steven Speck, who has shown jurors CCTV footage from the case, was giving evidence.

It was while the officer was being cross-examined by Unwin's barrister that McFall complained he was undergoing "trial by media and social media".

When Mr Justice Morris told the defendant to be quiet, he asked the judge: "How would you feel if someone was telling lies about you?"

The judge then told McFall: "If you keep interrupting I will have no option but to ask for you to be taken down to the cells."

McFall was advised that any future input should be done formally.

The court has heard during her "horror" ordeal, the victim, a 28-year-old nail salon worker, who was known as Anna, had been ordered to hand over her bank details while being subjected to physical and sexual violence.

Miss Nguyen's remains, which could only be identified by dental records, were found when emergency services were called to a dirt track at Success Road in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, last August.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, who is originally from Northern Ireland but now of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, both deny her murder and rape.