Murder investigation continues following discovery of man and woman's bodies at Sunderland house

A police investigation is continuing at a house on Wearside where the bodies of a man and a woman were found.

Northumbria Police launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of the bodies at a house in Shrewsbury Crescent, in Humbledon, on Thursday night.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent where the bodies of a man and a woman were found on Thursday.

Officers confirmed on Friday they are treating the death of the woman as a "suspected homicide".

The identities of the pair are still to be officially released by police, although the force said they were “known to each other”.

The pair were named locally as Kay and Alan Martin.

Officers have today been seen going in and out of the house as they continue their investigation.

Yesterday, flowers were left outside the house.

A message on one bouquet reads: "Kay, love you all the world. Best mate Lisa xxx"

Tributes were also left on social media.

Jacquie Newall said: "R.I.P. Kay. It was a pleasure knowing u. Xxx. Thinking of all the family."

While Anne Thompson said: "RIP thinking of the families and friends left behind x"