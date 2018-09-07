Murder investigation continues after stabbing of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett

Have your say

Police are continuing their enquiries this morning after the murder of shop worker Joan Hoggett.

The 62-year-old, from Grindon, died on Wednesday night after an incident on Sea Road in Fulwell at 10.41pm.

Police at the scene on Sea Road this morning.

Police said the One Stop shop worker she suffered wounds "consistent with a stabbing" and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

Officers are understood to be still searching the area, including Roker Park, and Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn.

A 19-year-old man arrested after the incident is still being questioned by police.

The incident has shocked the community, with tributes pouring in to Ms Hoggett.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Sea Road

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said last night: “I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to Joan’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“My message to the community is clear; we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public."

