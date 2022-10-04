Murder investigation after 14-year-old boy dies following suspected assault

Police Search Teams at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead, being seriously injured shortly after 8pm on Monday, October 4.

Emergency services attended the scene and located the teenager, who had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Northumbria Police said his family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this devastating time.

An investigation is underway and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: “A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

A floral tribute at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We have arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

She added: “We would ask the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

“What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers.”