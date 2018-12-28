Mum of murdered Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan to go on trial accused of posting messages on Facebook which caused ‘annoyance’

The mum of murdered Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan is to stand trial in the New Year over an allegation that she posted messages on Facebook which caused “annoyance and inconvenience” to others.

Sharon Henderson, 52, is alleged to have made the posts sometime between November 9 and November 17 this year.

Nikki Allan, who was murdered aged seven in 1992.

During a short hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Henderson, of St Patrick’s Terrace, in Ryhope, denied the offence of using an electronic communications network for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said she would require a number of witnesses to attend the trial, which was set for February 7 at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

District judge Sarah Griffiths granted Henderson unconditional bail.

Seven-year-old Nikki vanished while walking home to her flat in Wear Garth, Hendon, in 1992.

Her body was found the next day in the derelict Quayside Exchange building, just yards away.

She had been repeatedly stabbed.

Neighbour George Heron was charged with her murder but later acquitted after a trial judge accused police of heavy-handed tactics and refused to allow the jury to hear a taped confession.

Northumbria Police set up a new team to investigate the killing in April last year.

A man was arrested and quizzed in April over Nikki’s murder earlier this year.

Earlier this month Henderson revealed that she had met with death investigator Jenny Jarvie, who has agreed to examine the case into Nikki’s murder.

Following her meeting with Ms Jarvie, Henderson said: “She told me some things that upset me but I want to be told.

“She explained things about the case that I have been asking for for years.

“It was really hard but she spoke to me like a human being - she’s given me some answers.

“She gets straight to the point.

“She said to me I might have to break your heart and tell you things from what has already happened.”

Henderson added: “It’s wrong that I’ve had to hear some of the evidence from somebody else but I’m glad it happened.

“It stops me over thinking all the time - it’s torture.

“I can live with the pain, I have been for 26 years.”