Mum bit drunken son in self-defence after he pulled her down stairs by the armpit

She drew blood when she sank her teeth into out-of-control Jason Rogers at her home in Washington on Saturday, April 10.

Moments earlier, violent Rogers, now of Severn Drive, Hedworth, Jarrow, had verbally insulted her and smashed a door, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

When he headed upstairs to where his two brothers were, the woman blocked his way, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

She added: “The defendant was living at his mother’s address. He returned home and has been banging on the door.

“His mother has had to go downstairs to let him in. He’s called her an insulting name and been abusive for no reason.

“She’s asked him to go to bed but he’s kicked things around. He was also talking to himself.

“He’s then got into her face and has gritted teeth. She asked another son to call the police.

“She has heard the kitchen door being banged. The entire bottom section of the door has been kicked through.”

The court heard forklift truck driver Rogers attempted to go upstairs to where his brothers were.

Ms Yanes Hellevik said: “His mum has stood in front of him, there was some physical altercation where he has grabbed her under the armpit and pulled her down the stairs.

“She had to bite him, which has caused blood.”

In a police interview, Rogers, who pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage, claimed he had no memory of the attack.

The court was told he has no previous convictions but was cautioned in August last year for causing criminal damage to his mother’s property.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He was living with his mum. He has had no contact with her since.

“He is genuinely remorseful and upset about what happened. He is now living with his dad.

“He accepts what his mum has said about the incident. He had been drinking, she hadn’t. He has given up drinking.

“It was two stairs. She wasn't injured.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Rogers unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 29.