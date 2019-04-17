Motorist warned after driving dangerously close to fire engine on emergency call in Sunderland

A motorist had to be spoken to by police after driving dangerously close to a fire engine on its way to an emergency call in Sunderland.

An appliance from Farringdon fire station was travelling to a multi-vehicle collision on the A19 last night, when it was tailgated for four miles by a pickup truck.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Resocuee Service spokesperson said: "The truck was so close behind the engine, they couldn’t see it in their mirrors. This is extremely dangerous.

"The crew spoke to Northumbria Police who were at the scene about the driver's actions and police then spoke to the driver.

"Please do not tailgate emergency vehicles, especially when responding with blue lights to an incident."