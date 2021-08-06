Motorist banned after being caught over the drug driving limit by cops during visit to McDonald's

Jordan Lough, 22, was stopped in his Audi A3 by police outside the fast-food outlet at Peel Industrial Estate, Washington, on Sunday, November 8.

Lough, of Waxwing, Emerson, Washington, smelled strongly of the illegal drug, prosecutor Sue Baker told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

And he was unsteady on his feet – and a roadside drugs’ swipe showed he was over the limit for cannabis derivative THC.

He was banned after being caught over the drug driving limit by cops during visit to McDonald's in Washington.

He is now starting a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to a drug-drive charge, while he was also hit in the pocket and ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge.

Mrs Baker said: “The defendant drove into McDonald’s at about 4pm.

“Officers approached him, and he was unsteady on his feet, and he smelled strongly of cannabis.”

She said Lough gave a reading of 3.4mcgs of THC in a litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcgs.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Lough was suffering from depression, brought on by issues including child access, when he offended.

He added: “It’s very self-explanatory. He says that at the time he was suffering from depression, especially around child contact.

“He was using cannabis around that. He’s not using cannabis now, and hasn’t for some time.

“It appears to be a one-off issue to attempt to deal with his problems.

“He knows that he is going to be disqualified for a minimum of 12 months.

“The only other thing he’s asked me to do today is to apologise to the court for his being in this position.”

District Paul Currer told Lough he was pleased his issues around child care had been resolved.

He added: “I fully accept the way in which you behaved was out of character.

“It seems to me that you were suffering from undiagnosed depression.

“You were driving into McDonald’s and were stopped by the police.”

As well as the driving ban, Lough was fined £150 and must pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Judge Currer ordered him to pay at £40 a month, with the first payment within 28 days.