Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Sunderland crash

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a crash with a car in Sunderland.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Hewitt Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday, April 12.
A man riding the motorbike and a woman driving a car were both taken to hospital following the incident.
The man suffered injuries to his leg, while the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police have confirmed the man is still in hospital.
Hewitt Avenue and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed while the road was cleared.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.05pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.
"The female driver of the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
“The road and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed as a clean-up operation took place.
"Nobody else was injured.”