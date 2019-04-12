Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Sunderland crash

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after a crash with a car in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hewitt Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday, April 12.

Police at the scene of the crash on Hewitt Avenue in Sunderland on Thursday night.

A man riding the motorbike and a woman driving a car were both taken to hospital following the incident.

The man suffered injuries to his leg, while the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have confirmed the man is still in hospital.

Hewitt Avenue and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed while the road was cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.05pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

"The female driver of the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed as a clean-up operation took place.

"Nobody else was injured.”