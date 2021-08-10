Motorbiker ignored drink-drive warning before leaving Sunderland bar and coming off the vehicle

Life of Riley, Sunderland.

Kaine McKenzie, 20, promised he would get a taxi home after officers and doormen saw him leaving Sunderland city centre outlet Life of Riley.

But the inebriated McKenzie, of North Farm Avenue, Hastings Hill, jumped onboard his two-wheeled machine when their backs were turned, a court heard.

He fell off moments later in Simonside Road – and police found him lying prostrate, with his bike on top of him, on Saturday, June 26.

The Asda worker is now starting a two-year driving ban in what sentencing judge Paul Currer said was a “stark warning” to him.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Police attended Life of Riley after door staff said the defendant was intoxicated and was going to ride his motorbike.

“He told them that he was going to get a taxi, and officers told him not to drive. They then contacted civic cameras, who kept an eye on him.

“He drove into Simonside Road, where there was a road traffic accident. He was lying on his side, with his motorbike on top of him.

“He admitted that he had been drinking and said that he had been riding.”

The court heard McKenzie gave a breath test reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

McKenzie defended himself in court and gave no real insight into his crime when District Judge Currer asked him why he had offended.

He said: “I regret it now.”

Judge Currer told him he had presented a “real danger” to other road users by driving while over the limit.

He added: “What’s worse is that you were warned by police not to drive because you were drunk.

“It’s a stark lesson for you, young man, that you’ve ended up in this situation and that you chose to flout the law.”

McKenzie, who pleaded guilty to drink driving, was also handed an 18-month community order.

It has a requirement of 20 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

He must also pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.