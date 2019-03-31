Missing woman last seen in Durham has links to Sunderland and Cleveland

Police have appealed for information to find missing woman Nicola Leonard.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the Gilesgate area of Durham, where she lives, at about 11am on Wednesday, March 27.

She has not been seen by her family or friends since, and concern is growing for her welfare.

Nicola, who has links to the Sunderland and Cleveland areas, has changed her hair colour to blonde since the picture was taken.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.