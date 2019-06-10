Missing person report sparks search of River Wear

A report of a missing person sparked a search of the River Wear.

Coastguard, police and fire and ambulance services were called to Fatfield at 10.30pm last night, Sunday, June 9.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team had already safely dealt with a call on the river and a boat aground at Sunderland Marina.

A spokesman said: “We were called out with Seaham Coastguard to a multi-agency incident where a person was possibly in the water at Fatfield Bridge in Washington.

“Coastguard officers worked with officers from Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service to devise a search plan whilst the National Police Air Service carried out a search from the air.

“As assets were deploying to search the river, police officers had found the individual some distance from the river safe and well.”