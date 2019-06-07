Mindless act of vandalism as thugs break 200-year-old church window

A church has been targeted by yobs who broke a 200-year-old window.

The stained glass window at St Mary the Virgin's Church in Easington Village is thought to have been attacked by would-be thieves.

Outside St Mary's of The Virgin church in Easington Village church warden Bill Smith inspects the damage.

Rev Lucy Moss found the devastating scene when she went to open up the Hall Walks building this morning (Friday).

A small St Bede window, this was one of a set of four which depicted saints and was the lowest one in the church, which is why officials believe someone had hoped to break in.

Bill Smith, church warden, said specialists will now have to recreate the window, at a cost of around £2,000, and although insured, the church will have to shell out £500 in excess.

He said: "It is a Grade 1 listed building and they have smashed a 200-year-old window just to try and get in. It has a metal grid over it, which was pulled off.

The beautiful St Mary's Church at Easington Village.

"I think they were trying to get in rather than just vandalism because the other three windows are still in tact. But, it is a very small window and someone would have to be tiny to fit through."

Bill said the thieves didn't get inside the church and even if they had, there is nothing in there of value for them to steal.

He said: "There is nothing in the church to steal. We are a Christian organisation, if people are in urgent need then please knock on the door and we will do whatever we can to help.

"Now, we are left with all the hassle of sorting this out and trying to get the window the same and it is going to cost us £500."

Specialists will be making the window safe until it can be replaced.

The church warden said the specialist glaziers want every piece and slither of glass collected and a photograph of the window, so they can put it back together as best they can.