Metro chiefs issue £1,000 reward reminder after cable thefts halt services again

Metro bosses have issued a reminder of the £1,000 reward on offer to anyone who can help bring cable thieves who crippled the transport system to justice.

It comes after suspected cable thefts again halted services this morning.

Trains were off between South Shields and Hebburn for four hours while engineers worked to fix the damage.

Cable thefts have been behind a number of Metro problems in recent years, and transport body Nexus issued a £1,000 reward to catch thieves responsible for widespread disruption in December.

Nexus issued the appeal again today after this morning's disruption.

The theft happened near Gateshead Stadium Metro Station in the Felling area at approximately 2am on Monday December 4. Thieves stole around 80-90 metres of cable causing a fault in the system.

The incident resulted in part of the rail system being closed leading to disruption for rush hour commuters who had to travel on replacement buses.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said at the time: “The railway industry takes metal theft very seriously because of the impact it has on passengers.

"For this reason Nexus is taking the unprecedented step of offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for today’s attack.

“Metal theft is very rare on Metro because we have worked closely with police to crack down on criminals, and reduced the amount of metal cables we use as lines are modernised.

"But one attack like this is too many and we are determined to do all we can to help the police in its investigation.”