McDonald's drive-thru staff alert police to drink-driver who was three times over the limit

A drink-driver had the brakes put on her by switched-on staff at a drive-thru McDonald's restaurant.

Nadeen Simpson, 30, of Albert Road, Jarrow, called at the McDonald's drive-thru in Kirkstall Road, Boldon, while three times over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Staff at the McDonald's drive-thru at Boldon alerted police to the fact Simpson appeared drunk. Pic: Google Maps.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard staff who took her order at the drive-thru’s payment window suspected she was drunk due to her bloodshot eyes and slurring words, and alerted police.

While waiting for officers to arrive, they deliberately tried to serve her food slowly, but were unable to stop Simpson, who works at Doxford Park, Sunderland, from driving off, on Saturday, April 13.

However, her vehicle was picked up on CCTV and police were able to trace her to her home.

She was banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours' unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order after admitting the charge.

When Simpson was breath-tested she was three times over the drink-driving limit.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “The police were alerted by a member of McDonald's at Boldon, who had concerns about the defendant.

“They could immediately tell that the female who was making the order was drunk.

“When she moved on to the payment point, they could certainly smell alcohol. Her eyes were bloodshot and she was slurring her words.

“They have tried to delay the order going through and to keep her close by.”

Mr Anderson said Simpson was fully clothed when she opened the door of her home to police and was breathalysed after admitting being the driver.

She gave a reading of 107mg of alcohol – the legal limit is 35mg per 100 millilitres of breath.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “From 8.30pm until the early hours she had consumed an amount of alcohol that in my opinion is inconsistent with the reading.

“She is on prescribed medication, which can exacerbate the reading.”

The court said Simpson’s ban could be reduced by 26 weeks if she sat a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.