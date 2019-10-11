The incident happened shortly before 2pm on Thursday, October 10 with emergency service receiving reports that someone had been shot in the Weardale Avenue area in Washington.

A man, who suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries”, was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Northumbria Police said on Thursday that his condition was “critical”.

Two men – aged 26 and 33 – were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They remained in custody to assist officers with their inquiries.

Blue House Lane was closed by police on Thursday, between the roundabouts at Havannah Road and Albany Way, to enable forensic investigations.

And Northumbria Police confirmed the closure was still in force shortly after 8am on Friday, October 11 – and added that its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The force said: “Police are dealing with an incident in Albany, Washington. As a result Blue House Lane is closed between Albany Way and the roundabout at Havannah Road.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

The cordon in place on Friday, October 11.

Speaking following the incident on Thursday, Superintendent Paul Stewart urged anyone with information to get in touch, and said: “It appears that a firearm has been fired during an altercation and we are trying to identify who has been involved.”

Adam Smurthwaite, who works at the nearby Blue House Pharmacy, spoke to the Echo on Friday.

He said: “It was about 2 o’clock and I was upstairs doing some paperwork.

Scene of a shooting in Blue House Lane Washington.

“I didn’t actually hear the police cars but I looked out of the window and there were police everywhere.

“It’s just really strange, it’s not the sort of thing that happens around here, maybe in America.

“We just assumed it was a crash, then later on you get told it’s a shooting. It’s worrying, isn’t it?

“You don’t expect people to be walking around with guns.”

Investigations continue in the area of the shooting.

He said he had seen the cordon following the incident on Thursday. His family lives in Concord.

“I was on my way to B&Q, we wanted to get past and we couldn’t,” he said.

“It is quite close to home. You hear about it here, there and everywhere but when it happens it’s a shock because you realise it’s near you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote log number 569 10/10/19. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.