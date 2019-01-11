Masked gang armed with hammer raid house in Sunderland - police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after masked raiders believed to be armed with a hammer raided a house in Sunderland.

At 11.37pm on Tuesday, police received a report a group of people wearing masks had entered an address in Oxford Square, Pallion, and were believed to be carrying a hammer.

When confronted by the occupant, they made off empty-handed. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and police are now eager to hear from any witnesses who saw anything suspicious at the time of the burglary.

Officers are especially keen to hear from residents near the junction between Falmouth Road and Oxford Square – where the group is believed to have gathered at around 11.30pm.

Anyone with information should o contact police on 101 quoting reference 1074 080119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.