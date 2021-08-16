Man who claims he does not drink or take drugs found with amphetamine when taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital

Sunderland Royal Hospital, Chester Road

A packet of the banned substance fell from Jason Chisholm’s pocket after nurses at Sunderland Royal Hospital began to remove his clothing.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Chisholm, 35, of Portman Square, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B powder.

But his solicitor Greg Flaxen claimed his client had been shocked when the packet tumbled to the treatment room floor, after he had been taken to hospital by police who were called to reports of a fight.

The magistrates were told that Chisholm has a previous conviction for a drugs offence, although it dates back around 17 years to 2004.

Mr Flaxen told the court: “There has been a fight. He’s been hit over the head while being attacked.

“He’s taken to hospital for treatment rather quickly, police have taken him.

“He accepts that drugs were in his possession, but he maintains that he doesn’t know why the drugs were there.

“He doesn’t take drugs and he doesn’t do alcohol. The fact is that they were in his possession, and he accepts he drank alcohol that night.”

The court heard Chisholm was found to be in possession of the substance on Thursday, January 21.

Prosecutor Lorna Rimell also told the hearing: “What’s happened is that police have attended the scene.

“There was a report of a fight, and they found the defendant on the floor and in need of medical attention.

“He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and had some clothes removed by the nurses.

“A packet has fallen to the floor of a white substance and that was tested and came back as amphetamine.

“The defendant does have a previous drugs’ conviction but it’s from 2004, it’s in the distant past.”

Magistrates sentenced Chisholm to a 12-month conditional discharge, and they ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.